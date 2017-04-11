McIntosh is tops as ‘Moe’ Simpson returns to Academy

Former Academy star Jonathan ‘Moe’ Simpson and his Ulster team-mate Andrew Warwick were the special guests at Banbridge Academy’s Annual Rugby Awards Ceremony last week.
Jonathan Simpson, a Banbridge Academy former pupil, has been involved with Ulster for three seasons now and finally made his break-through playing four times for the province this season before a neck injury has curtailed his participation.
While at the Academy, Simpson represented both Ulster and Ireland Schools while playing for the school First XV. The Academy was delighted to welcome back one of their finest, and most successful, past players.
Simpson and Warwick presented trophies to captains, players of the year and most improved players, including the overall Player of the Year award to Jonathan McIntosh. The lads also took the chance to say a few words of encouragement to the boys.
They commended the players on their hard work throughout the season and congratulated them on another fine year in terms of results and performances. They also commented on the commitment of the coaching staff, namely the school staff of Brian Leslie, Tim Baxter, Jonny Erskine, Chris Beacom, Brian O’Shaughnessy and Alan Harvey and the outside coaches Roy Stevenson, Andrew Craig, Michael Ross, Stevie Reddick, Matthew Bell and Mike Bentley and paid tribute to their hard work in coaching, refereeing and organisation of teams.
While there were no trophies this year, it was still a successful season in terms of playing numbers with six teams playing each Saturday and two Under 12 teams playing each Friday.
Academy rugby continues to improve and with the strong support of the Headmaster Mr McLoughlin and the Board of Governors led by Mr Mark Orr, the feeling is thefuture is bright for this thriving area of the Academy’s school life.
WINNERS
U12 A XV
Player of Year: Peter McGrath, Ethan Todd, Jack Jasztal, Callum Toal
U12 B XV
Player of Year: Isaac Tugwell, Isaac Waddington
team of the year U13 A XV
Captain: Ben Bradshaw
Player of Year: Marcus McNeill Improved: Matthew Daly
U14 A XV
Captain: Niall Malcolmson
Player of Year: Dovydas Liutvinas
Improved: Marc Murphy
Medallion XV
Captain: Adam Hanna
Player of Year: Adam Hanna
Improved: Scott Russell
Third XV
Captain: Ryan Armstrong
Player of Year: Clyde Scott
Improved: Charlie Millsopp
Second XV
Captain: Scott Buchanan
Player of Year: Jordan Poots
Improved: Stuart Totten
First XV
Captain:Toby Baxter
Top Try Scorer: Robbie Mathers
Try of the Year: Jack Dolaghan
Overall POTY: Jonathan McIntosh
U6 POTY: Jonathan McIntosh
L6 POTY: Chrisy Patterson
Yr 12 POTY: Andrew Denver
Most Improved: Robert Ashfield
Clubman: Jack Dolaghan