McIntosh is tops as ‘Moe’ Simpson returns to Academy

Former Academy star Jonathan ‘Moe’ Simpson and his Ulster team-mate Andrew Warwick were the special guests at Banbridge Academy’s Annual Rugby Awards Ceremony last week.

Jonathan Simpson, a Banbridge Academy former pupil, has been involved with Ulster for three seasons now and finally made his break-through playing four times for the province this season before a neck injury has curtailed his participation.

Banbridge Academy Rugby Captains, Toby Baxter (1st XV), Robert Mathers (Top Try Scorer), Jack Dolaghan (Clubman of the Year), Ben Bradshaw (U13's), Niall Malcolmson (U14's), Adam Hanna (Medallion XV), Scott Buchanan (2nd XV) and Ryan Armstrong (3rd XV) pictured with Banbridge Academy's Rugby Ulster props Andy Warwick and Jonny Simpson �Edward Byrne Photography INBL1715-209EB

While at the Academy, Simpson represented both Ulster and Ireland Schools while playing for the school First XV. The Academy was delighted to welcome back one of their finest, and most successful, past players.

Simpson and Warwick presented trophies to captains, players of the year and most improved players, including the overall Player of the Year award to Jonathan McIntosh. The lads also took the chance to say a few words of encouragement to the boys.

They commended the players on their hard work throughout the season and congratulated them on another fine year in terms of results and performances. They also commented on the commitment of the coaching staff, namely the school staff of Brian Leslie, Tim Baxter, Jonny Erskine, Chris Beacom, Brian O’Shaughnessy and Alan Harvey and the outside coaches Roy Stevenson, Andrew Craig, Michael Ross, Stevie Reddick, Matthew Bell and Mike Bentley and paid tribute to their hard work in coaching, refereeing and organisation of teams.

While there were no trophies this year, it was still a successful season in terms of playing numbers with six teams playing each Saturday and two Under 12 teams playing each Friday.

Banbridge Academy Most Improved Players: Mark Murphy (U14's), Stuart Totten (2nd XV), Robert Ashfield (1st XV), Matthew Daly (U13's) and Scott Russell (Medallion XV), pictured with Ulster props Andy Warwick and Jonny Simpson �Edward Byrne Photography INBL1715-210EB

Academy rugby continues to improve and with the strong support of the Headmaster Mr McLoughlin and the Board of Governors led by Mr Mark Orr, the feeling is thefuture is bright for this thriving area of the Academy’s school life.

WINNERS

U12 A XV

Player of Year: Peter McGrath, Ethan Todd, Jack Jasztal, Callum Toal

U12 B XV

Player of Year: Isaac Tugwell, Isaac Waddington

team of the year U13 A XV

Captain: Ben Bradshaw

Player of Year: Marcus McNeill Improved: Matthew Daly

U14 A XV

Captain: Niall Malcolmson

Player of Year: Dovydas Liutvinas

Improved: Marc Murphy

Medallion XV

Captain: Adam Hanna

Player of Year: Adam Hanna

Improved: Scott Russell

Third XV

Captain: Ryan Armstrong

Player of Year: Clyde Scott

Improved: Charlie Millsopp

Second XV

Captain: Scott Buchanan

Player of Year: Jordan Poots

Improved: Stuart Totten

First XV

Captain:Toby Baxter

Top Try Scorer: Robbie Mathers

Try of the Year: Jack Dolaghan

Overall POTY: Jonathan McIntosh

U6 POTY: Jonathan McIntosh

L6 POTY: Chrisy Patterson

Yr 12 POTY: Andrew Denver

Most Improved: Robert Ashfield

Clubman: Jack Dolaghan