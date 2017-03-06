HOCKEY: Ulsterman makes Scotland cut for World League Two

A former Banbridge Academy student has made the final Scotland squad for World League Two.

Ben Cosgrove, who went to the University of Dundee to study dentistry, was in the Scots’ squad for their final preparations and has now made the cut for the tournament to be held at Stormont.

He represented Ireland at Under 21 level before opting to switch allegiances after leaving Banbridge Academy in 2013.

Cosgrove, son of former Mossley coach Fergie, won four consecutive Burney Cup titles while at the school. Master in Charge of Hockey Mark Cordner was quick to pay tribute to his former star player.

“We’re all absolutely made up for Ben,” he said.

“His father put in a lot of hard work during his years as a teacher and hockey coach at the school and Ben is a chip off the old block in terms of his dedication to his sport. We’re delighted that he has continued to improve himself. Regardless of which country he is playing for, it’s a huge privilege to play international hockey and we wish him all the very best.”

Scotland begin their campaign at 10.30am on Saturday morning against France.