HOCKEY: Banbridge coach fumes over fixture ‘shambles’

Banbridge coach Mark Tumilty is fuming at the fixture ‘shambles’ which has overshadowed the build-up to this week’s European game.

Bann travel to Eindhoven for the Knock-Out 16 round of the European Hockey League - the continent’s premier club hockey tournament.

They will take on Racing Club de France tomorrow but Bann’s squad are potentially four players light.

Hugh McShane and Jamie Wright are almost certain to miss the tie with hamstring injuries while Peter Brown is a major doubt and Matthew Allister has picked up an ankle problem.

Tumilty is pointing the finger of blame at a packed fixture schedule after Bann were forced to play Lisnagarvey, UCD and Glenanne in three important EY Hockey League games last weekend.

“It’s a shambles,” fumed the Banbridge Coach. “We’ve been asked to play three games in five days, which amazes me in an amateur sport. I’m very disappointed in how the fixtures have worked out.

“There has been no consideration given to us playing in Europe. I really feel for the players with the injuries and for the rest of the group who are now going to play a massive European game without some big players.

“The main thing, though, is the financial outlay that these guys and their families have made to get out there. Now their guys aren’t even going to get playing.

“Two of those guys are playing for Ireland and have played close to 15 or 16 games in the last six weeks. Jamie Wright plays for Ireland and doesn’t even have a physio to go to today.

“We only have 18 league games to play over the whole season - how did we have to play three in five days? That’s the question Irish Hockey have to answer,” he added.

“I don’t see how we’ve got to this stage of the season and that has been allowed to happen.

“EY Hockey League fixtures weren’t played one weekend because of a university tournament, which is basically a social event.

“Both Garvey and ourselves have fantastic opportunities to reach the last eight of the EHL. But now Garvey have their problems too because Sean Murray picked up an injury against us last week.

“It’s a shambles but we’ll go and give it our best.

“Are we still capable of beating the French side? Yes. There is a lot of character in this group.”

Bann’s injury woes will at least open the door for defender Andrew Bennington to come into the squad.

In response, Irish Hockey said: “The calendar is constructed in conjunction with high performance and works around competitions for the national teams. The men’s side of the calendar was constructed to facilitate clubs like Banbridge who have international team members and had a break for World League 2.

“While on the women’s side, the break this year fell naturally over the Christmas period. There were a couple of incidents of bad weather earlier in the season which then compounded the issue at the end of season.”

On the domestic front, Bann’s quest for an Irish Hockey double remains in their own hands after they managed to take seven points from their three hurried EYHL fixtures last week.

They began with a 3-0 win over Lisnagarvey thanks to goals from Owen Magee, Matthew Allister and Peter Brown.

Then on Saturday, Bann edged out UCD 3-2 as goals from Eugene Magee and Dane Ward built a 2-0 first half lead before Jeremy Duncan inspired a student fightback. But Bruce McCandless’s strike put Mark Tumilty’s men out of range.

On Sunday, Bann were unable to find a winner against Glenanne in a 1-1 draw, Olympians Eugene Magee and Shane O’Donoghue sharing the goals.

It meant that Three Rock’s 3-0 win at Cork C of I put the southern side level with Bann on 42 points with one game left to play.

Banbridge face Railway on April 22nd with that six goal advantage over Rovers who play Instonians.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more from my players,” said coach Tumilty.”