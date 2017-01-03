Town sign Linfield Rangers player

Banbridge Town boss Stuart King has secured the signature of Neil Dillon from Linfield.

The Banbridge-born right-back agreed a move this week having previously represented Linfield under 20s across the Premiership Development League.

King considers Dillon the perfect profile for the Town.

“We want young players and it is great to have Neil in as someone from the town,” said King. “I am also hoping to add another but that is not yet over the line.

“Going into the Sport and Leisure Swifts trip this weekend, we are down to the bare bones to be honest due to suspensions.

“A few of the lads also had holidays booked as it was originally a blank date.

“But that just opens up the door for someone else to come in and stake a claim.”