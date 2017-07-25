SUPERCUPNI: Antrim take bragging rights over Down in junior section

CO ANTRIM 1 CO DOWN 0

County Antrim claimed a 1-0 victory against County Down in the ‘Battle of the Counties’ in the Junior section at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Co Antrims Junior team

Antrim who began proceedings the better as Liam Mitchell linked up well with Ben Wylie before his effort was well saved by County Down stopper Ryan Dalzell.

However Antrim did take the lead a few moments later as Christopher McKee fired into the net leaving Dalzell with no chance, the impressive <cKee adding to his impressive season where he scored 45 goals for Linfield and has since been offered a contract at Glasgow Rangers.

Down’s first opening arrived on 23 minutes as Aiden Steele crossed for Eoin Teggart but he headed wide of the target from point blank range.

Antrim then could have doubled their lead as McKee linked up with Leighton Jameson, but he chipped the ball over the bar.

Co Down junior team

On the stroke of half-time Down could have levelled the tie as Ben McMorris crossed for Jacob Collins but he scooped his effort over the crossbar.

It was Antrim who began the second half on top when Carl Johnston lashed a low effort just wide from 30-yards out.

Dalzell than made a good stop to keep out Gerard Storey as he was left unmarked from a corner before his bullet header was tipped away.

Eoin Teggart then thought he had grabbed the equaliser for Down after he linked up well down the right with Ben McMorris before his drive was well saved by Rian Lennon in the Antrim goal.

Co Antrims Ben Wylie in action with Co Downs Aaron Brown

As the game came to a close Antrim wlamost got a second when McKee played in Peter Mckiernan who was denied by a stunning save from Dalzell.