Landmark for Coly as Gers continue outstanding form

Banbridge Rangers were one of only four clubs left in the hunt for the Intermediate A title after the weekend’s matches.

The Gers hit four goals away to an in form St Mary’s, enough for a 4-1 win.

Dollingstown are well clear of the pack but have to play three of their title challengers along with Hanover in their final four league games in a tough run in, albeit one that looks a formality at this stage. That is unless Banbridge Rangers can put a spanner in the works when they visit Planters Park this evening (Tuesday).

The match against St Mary’s was only in the fifth minute when midfielder Mark Wilton found the top corner from just inside the area, helped by a deflection off a Saints defender.

Banbridge Rangers doubled the lead in the 17th minute through Coly Cousins who headed in from an inswinging Dean Spence corner to take his tally of goals to ten for the season. Cousins has now hit double figures in ten seasons for the club, a remarkable feat considering he has rarely played as a forward.

St Mary’s were threw a lifeline only three minutes later when an innocuous free-kick was headed into his own net by Ryan Gregg when trying to clear. The Gers looked more than comfortable in possession with the score remaining at 2-1 until the interval.

The home team came out strong in the second half but they were no match for Rangers’ fluid style of quick passing football. A flowing move in the 57th minute brought about the third goal via Wilton who found the the net from all of 25 yards after a superb passage of play involving Baird, Spence and Brady.

Rangers always looked good for a fourth which duly arrived with 15 minutes still to play. A rasping shot from Scott Ward required a top drawer save but Cousins on hand to anticipate and finish off the rebound.

Substitute Lee Feeney then showed a touch of class to release Wilton who missed the opportunity to seal his hat-trick.

This was another game for Rangers to continue their impressive form which has seen a return of 12 wins from 15 games with an average return of well over three goals per game.

Gers will be hoping their impressive forwards cancause problems for Dollingstown on Tuesday and then again at Cheney Park on Saturday when Craigavon City visit in the semi-final of the Marshall Cup.

RANGERS: Dawson, Wilson, Gregg, Chambers, Baird (Hilland 86), Wilton, Ward, Brady, Cousins, Spence (Holloway 61), Stuart Mallen (Feeney 76).