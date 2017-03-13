IRISH LEAGUE: McCavitt strikes to end Town’s losing streak

Banbridge Town ended their four game losing streak with a 1-1 draw away to Bangor on Saturday.

Young forward Stephen McCavitt got the goal that earned a point after Town had fallen behind at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Kevin Anderson (right) was back in action for Town last weekend. INBL1651-205PB

Manager Ronnie Haughey was able to restore central defender Stephen Greene, on his return from suspension, to the back four and Kevin Anderson, now fully recovered from a bout of illness, was also recalled in midfield.

Unsurprisingly, Banbridge showed signs of being ring rusty” after a two week break from competitive football and when a harsh free-kick was awarded against Acheson in the first minute, the visiting supporters might have feared the worst.

Matthew Kerr stepped up and placed his shot accurately but young Banbridge keeper Andrew Cullen, diving to his left, made a fabulous save which earned plaudits from both the supporters and his team-mates.

The home supporters, however, didn’t have long to wait for Bangor to take the lead. In the 10th minute, a throw on Town’s left was headed on and Smyth fired past Cullen into the far corner of the net. Town responded and McCavitt, after skilfull work on the right, was able to fire a cross which evaded everyone.

Town had their first real effort on goal in the 22nd minute after Downey had fed Moffatt, but the Town captain was just wide of the mark. Town continued to press and on the half hour they were awarded a free-kick.

Sadly though, Clydesdale’s long range effort was also off target. McCavitt was never far away from the action and in the 34th minute, his sharp turn and burst of pace forced the home defender into a foul which earned him a yellow card. This time, Moffatt’s shot was on target and was smartly turned for a corner by Gibbons in the home goal.

Within two minutes, Banbridge were level. King’s sharp pass was well controlled by Clydesdale and his perfect through pass from the right channel found McCavitt and the young striker finished superbly.

The second half began as the first had ended with McCavitt troubling and tormenting the home defence. Twice, referee Mr Goodricke awarded free-kicks in his favour, but Town couldn’t find the finish.

In response, Calvert for the home team overlapped well and fired over the bar.

Whilst Town clearly had the better of proceedings, they rode their luck when Gwaizda headed against the bar from Beattie’s cross. Although Town were able to conjure up some late set pieces in the final few minutes, in truth both defences coped well and a draw was a fair result for both teams.

Town, to their credit, at least halted the succession of defeats and now face a difficult trip to Moyola Park next week (KO 3pm).

TOWN: Cullen; James Wilson; Acheson; Greene; Thompson ; Clydesdale (Teggart 82); King (McCartan 59); Anderson; Moffett; Downey (Andrew Wilson 66); McCavitt.

Subs not used: Pedlow; Devlin.