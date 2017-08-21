FOOTBALL: Banbridge Town score sponsorship with Subway NI

Subway NI has announced its support for Banbridge Town FC which will see the convenience food retailer become the official sponsor of the football club until 2018.

The sponsorship agreement will provide extensive support and collateral for the club and players, enabling players of all ages from across the local community to become involved. The support will also allow the club to continue to run their successful football activities and will see the Subway logo appear on the team kits.

Since it was founded in 1947, Banbridge Town Football Club has been committed to assisting and developing strong and skilled players within the game, whether they are playing today or developing for the years to come. From ages 8 upwards, the club provides an opportunity for players to learn, grow and develop their technique in the beautiful game.

The sponsorship agreement with Subway NI will provide welcome funding for the club by supporting them through the 2017/18 2018/19 seasons.

Scott Heyes, Subway NI’s Marketing Chairman said: “We are delighted to sponsor Banbridge Town Football Club and we hope that by doing so we can play a part in the development and advancement of our local players. The sponsorship was a natural fit for us and we look forward to watching the club play this year.

“Subway NI are dedicated to supporting grassroots sport within the local community and at a national level. The provision of education and training in sport and fitness is vital to the health and wellbeing of future generations and we are proud to support these initiatives and organisations.”

Dominic Downey, Banbridge Town Football Club Chairman said of the sponsorship: “This support is fantastic for us, we are extremely proud of all our players across the teams, abilities and age groups that come to use and enjoy our facilities. Thanks to Subway NI, we are in a position to provide these first-class kits to our team and coaches and to ensure that we continue to provide high quality sports coaching to our players.

“Subways NI’s generosity has helped to support the club and in turn the entire community by providing the locals with not only a social hub but a place for people to develop their sporting skills and progress in their abilities.”