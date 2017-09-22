‘You will not see 40th birthday’ addict told

A 29-year-old man was told last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court he was a drug addict and if he carried on the way he was going he wouldn’t celebrate his 40th birthday.

Steven Ian Wilson, Clonavon Avenue, Portadown had admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis, on April 5 this year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the pre-sentence report made pitiful reading and left her hands tied because Wilson was going to commit the same crime on a daily basis.

The judge added that he says he takes this for a medical condition which he doesn’t have according to his doctor.

She told Wilson if he continued to use drugs they were going to befuddle his brain.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said that his client was in a much better place now and had not come to the attention of the police since this incident.

He added that Wilson was not a sly individual but had been very open and honest and did not try to play the system.

Mr Downey said there was a totally different situation and there was strong family support from Wilson’s mother.

He suggested that the defendant should be given the opportunity to do community service.

Judge Kelly told Wilson he made several attempts to give up drugs and failed.

“You are an addict,” she added. “If you carry on the way you are going you will never celebrate your 40th birthday.”

She said that ‘today it is prison for you’ as there was no other sentencing option open to her.

But then Judge Kelly said that she was going to defer sentencing.

“The object is for you to prove to me that I am wrong and you can get off drugs and remain drug free,” she told the defendant.

She adjourned sentencing until March 14, 2018.