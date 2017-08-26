World championship title for drum major Jason

A Portadown man has been crowned the World Champion Drum Major.

Jason Price of Ravara Pipe Band took the title in Glagsow on August 12 and was presented with a commemorative plaque on Saturday.

The presentation was made after the North West Pipe Band Championships and Champion of Champions competitions, held at Portrush Recreation Grounds, Ramore Head.

The competition, the final one of the 2017 season, was organised by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, Northern Ireland Branch (RSPBANI) and funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in association with Causeway Chamber of Commerce.

An important part of the prize distribution ceremony was the presentation of RSPBANI commemorative plaques to three drum majors from Northern Ireland who were crowned world champions at the World Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships at Glasgow Green on Saturday 12th August.

Jason was presentated with his plaque as Adult grade World Champion. The Junior Grade winner was Rachel Lowry (Armaghbreague Pipe Band) and Juvenile Grade - James Kennedy (Closkelt Pipe Band)

Jason was also crowned ‘Champions of Champions Adult Drum Major for 2017’.

He won the ‘World Champion Juvenile Grade Drum Major’ title in 2013 when he was Drum Major with Marlacoo & District Pipe Band.

The Chieftain of the Day was Murray Bell (Vice President of Causeway Chamber).

Following the grand finale and prize giving, the pipe bands and drum majors paraded through the packed streets of the seaside town. A great day of music and family fun concluded with a live concert and fireworks display.