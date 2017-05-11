Worked as door supervisor without having a licence

A 23-year-old man was fined £350 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for working as a door supervisor at a bar without being licensed.

Noel Burns, whose address was given to the court as Cherryville Park, Lurgan, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He admitted that on December 3 last year at La Bamba Bar in Portadown he engaged in licensable conduct, namely working as a door supervisor, without having the appropriate Security Industry Agency licence.

The court heard that at 1.30am police saw him outside the La Bamba in Thomas Street, Portadown.

Burns told them that he was a door supervisor but he wasn’t wearing his licence and he said he had left it at home.

On January 7 at 12.45pm Burns was seen again at the bar and he was wearing a jacket with the word staff on the back.

He admitted he did not have a licence.

Burns said he had worked for over a year as bar staff but didn’t get paid and knew it was an offence not to have a licence while working on the door.

He was there in case anything kicked off.

A solicitor representing Burns said his client wasn’t being paid and explained that at the time had been living in a room above the bar.

He added that the defendant knew the person who owned the bar and helped him out.