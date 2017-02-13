Work set to begin on housing refurbishment project

DUP Assembly election candidate Carla Lockhart has welcomed progress on a Fold Housing refurbishment project in Donaghcloney.

The William Street area will benefit from an initial £2 million investment with the internal refurbishment of the houses.

Work on the first phase of the project is programmed to get under way next month.

Phase one of the scheme, which will see the interior of the properties upgraded with new kitchens and bathrooms, will be followed by exterior improvements in phase two, which will also involve the installation of new street furniture.

Welcoming the progress of the scheme, Ms Lockhart said: “I have been working with local DUP Councillor Mark Baxter to secure this work and I am delighted that Fold Housing are now at the point where they can begin work.

“This work is overdue and I have no doubt the residents will be very content with the improvements.

“I will be liaising further with Fold to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and that they keep lines of communication open with the residents.”