Three penalty points were imposed on a 37-year-old woman last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Mauimpul Ariente Da Costa, Lakeview Court, Craigavon, was also fined £75 after admitting the offence.

The court heard she was travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Portadown.

The defendant pleaded guilty herself in court through an interpreter.