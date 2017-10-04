Woman cleared of offence

A 55-year-old woman given a jail sentence in January at Craigavon Magistrates Court for assault was has been cleared of the offence on appeal.

After a contested hearing Karen Douglas, Rampark, Lurgan, had been convicted of the common assault of a female on June 28 last year. That conviction has now been overturned

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, at time of sentencing said that it was a difficult sentencing exercise because Douglas continued to deny the offence.

Judge Kelly added this was a serious offence involving a breach of trust which was aggravating feature.

Judge Kelly had sentenced the defendant to three months in prison and ordered her to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

Following the conviction Mrs Douglas was granted leave to appeal - an appeal she won last month.