Woman caught on camera kicking puppy is sentenced

A Lurgan woman who was caught on camera kicking a puppy has been banned from keeping animals for five years.

Mary Haughian (34), Hill Street, Lurgan, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire terrier on October 11 this year.

Craigavon Magistrates Court was told that a Facebook video and CCTV showed her dragging the dog by the lead and twice kicking the 13 week old pup.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, granted an order so that the dog could be re-homed.

The judge imposed a conditional discharge on Haughian and ordered her to pay £664.39 costs in relation to keeping the puppy.