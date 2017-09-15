Well known Scarva man passes away

There was great sadness in Scarva recently followinhg the sudden passing of Mr Joseph Hugh Grattan.

Mr Grattan, dearly loved husband of Georgina, known as Ina, passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital on September 2.

Hugh, as he was affectionately known, was a man of many sterling qualities and was the dear father of Yvonne, David, Sylvia, Janet and Samuel.

Born in Loughbrickland, he spent most of his life around the Glascar district. He attended Loughbrickland School and after leaving school he drove a lorry and worked in Morton’s Seed Store. He left there and drove a lorry for Bibbys. He then worked for Sinton’s and retired from that job.

Hugh was a popular man around Scarva and was well known throughout. He married in 1961 and lived in Main Street Scarva.

He and Ina were married in Scarva Parish Church and after their marriage worshipped in Loughbrickland Reformed Presbyterian Church.

He was a keen pigeon enthusiast for over 50 years, and he raced in Scarva and Gilford with his grandson Neville.

He enjoyed the playing of the Lambeg drum and was an accomplished drummer. He enjoyed going to see Scarva Rangers Football team in the village and he was also a keen gardener, as was evident by his garden at the back of the house, where he grew all types of vegetables and tomatoes.

He was a member of L.O.L 21 Loughbrickland and a Sir Knight of King Solomon’s Rising Star R.B.P 402 of which he was an honorary member. He was also a member of Scarva branch of the Apprentice Boys of Derry and was a member of the Village Committee.

He is survived by his wife Ina, daughter Yvonne and husband Martin, son David and wife Olivia, daughter Sylvia and son Neville, daughter Janet and partner Dean, son Samuel and partner Tracey, grandchildren, great grandchildren, three sisters Jean and Mary (Canada) and Freda (Coleraine). To these and all other relatives sincere sympathy has been extended.

The funeral took place from his home in Scarva which was very largely attended. His nephew David Harrison played the pipes from his home to Scarva Orange Hall before the cortege made its journey to Loughbrickland Reformed Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers were placed on the grave and donations in lieu are being sent to William Bell and Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Kenlis Street, Banbridge, BT32 3LR for Loughbrickland Reformed Presbyterian Church and Cancer Research N.I.