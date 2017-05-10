WATCH: Prince Charles on walkabout during visit to Dromore

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall continued their tour of Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning with a visit to Dromore.

There was a real buzz in the County Down market town as Charles and Camilla arrived, with hundreds gathered to catch a glimpse of the couple.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge in Dromore.

The town was brought to a standstill as the pair walked through the square chatting to traders.

Before making their way to stop off to Dromore Central Primary School, they chatted with members of the public and schoolchildren.

They royals were travel across the border to the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday afternoon.