WATCH: Ophelia winds ease but potential for storms at end of week

Northern Ireland could be bashed by further stormy weather at the end of the week, according to the Met Office.

As ex-hurricane Ophelia clears away and moves across parts of Scandinavia another area of low pressure is gathering above the Atlantic Ocean.

Met OfficeMeteorologist, Alex Deakin.

The Met Office forecasts the area of low pressure will be pushed towards Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK on Friday.

Met Office Meteorologist, Alex Deakin, said it "had the potential to cause a few problems and for very strong winds".

"We will be keeping a very close eye on developments over the next few days because there is the threat of potentially very strong winds and heavy rain."

The next few days are to be calm with some strong winds blowing in from the south on Thursday.

For up-to-date weather forecasts visit the Met Office website.