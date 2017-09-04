Watch: Local firm’s Game of Thrones Tapestry is a big hit with fans

A tapestry created by a Banbridge firm which depicts important scenes from hit show Game of Thrones is proving very popular.

The 80-metre long tapestry, which was created using linen from Thomas Ferguson’s in Banbridge, depicts some of the most memorable and iconic scenes from every episode of the series to date.

Sixty-six metres of the Bayeux-style tapestry were created prior to the season 7 premiere, with new sections being added this summer after each episode of season 7 aired.

Currently hanging in the Ulster Museum in Belfast, Tourism Ireland’s Game of Thrones® Tapestry has now become a brand new tourist attraction – and a wonderful celebration of Northern Ireland’s links to the most popular TV show of all time.

Tourism Ireland has released a brand new “making of” film – which tells the story of its Game of Thrones® Tapestry. This summer, Tourism Ireland has been commemorating the contribution of Game of Thrones® to Northern Ireland with a stunning, hand-woven tapestry.

In the film, viewers will see how the storylines of each episode of GoT were interpreted and then woven into a beautiful, medieval-style tapestry.

Tourism Ireland also has a digitised and interactive version of the tapestry on its international website, Ireland.com/tapestry – where an interactive ‘Northern Ireland Game of Thrones® Tapestry’ web app allows fans to zoom in and explore the tapestry in full, reliving some of their favourite scenes from previous episodes. Fans can use the app to share those scenes with their friends, via social media, and can link to pages showing where they were filmed in Northern Ireland. They can also start to build an itinerary for their holiday to Northern Ireland.

Tourism Ireland’s Game of Thrones® campaign has been rolling out across the world in 12 different markets – including Great Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, India and the UAE.