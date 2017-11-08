Was in a rush for christening

In a rush to get to a christening a 21-year-old woman drove through a red light, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Grainne Danae O’Miuri, Victoria Gardens, Lurgan, was fined £75 for breaching a traffic sign on May 6 this year. She was banned from driving for four weeks.

The court heard that police attention was drawn to her when she was driving from Obins Street into Charles Street in Portadown as she seemed to be in excess of the 30mph speed limit.

As she turned off the Northway into Mandeville Street she went through a red light.

When police spoke to her she said she was in a rush to get to a christening. There were nine points on her licence.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she had been disqualified in June and since then things have been difficult for her.