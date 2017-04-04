Vote for your local ‘Heart Hero’

A local nurse specialist has been nominated for this year’s British Heart Foundation ‘Heart Hero’ award and the charity is encouraging everyone in the Banbridge and Dromore area to cast their vote.

Tracy Jardine from Banbridge, a nurse specialist in inherited cardiac conditions at the Royal Victoria Hospital who educates, supports and counsels individuals and family members across Northern Ireland who have been diagnosed with an inherited heart condition that may be associated with sudden unexpected death in the young.

Jayne Murray Head of BHF NI said: “The amazing nominees are a perfect example of the extraordinary contribution made by people living with heart disease and their families as well as well as the doctors, nurses and other health professionals giving them exceptional standards of care.

“We are proud to be recognising their efforts in our annual Heart Hero Awards and we wish them all the best of luck for the final ceremony.”

The awards recognise and celebrate the heart research charity’s supporters, fundraisers, volunteers and patients who have made an exceptional contribution to the fight against heart disease.

This year’s winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Belfast City Hall later this year.

To vote for your winner visit the BHF website at www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes

Shortlisted nominees will be put on the BHF website on April 21.

Winners will be announced at the Heart Hero Awards at the Supporter Day 2017 in Belfast on Thursday June 29.

To attend your local Supporter Day register at bhf.org.uk/conferences