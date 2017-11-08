VIDEO: Watch last night’s stunning Northern Lights captured in Craigavon

Stunning photos of last night’s Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) have been captured in a time-lapse video by a talented Craigavon photographer.

Paul Wharton sat up for hours last night taking more than 1,000 images of the sky from Craigavon City Park, capturing the amazing phenomenon of the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights caught on camera by Paul Wharton at Craigavon Lakes

As an amateur astronomer, Paul has long held a fascination for the Aurora Borealis and often has to travel as far as Iceland to get a glimpse of the stunning spectacle.

However last night conditions in Co Armagh were perfect with an almost cloudless sky.

There was quite a strong solar wind which was behind last night’s stunning phenomenon.

It is caused by particles from the Sun striking the Earth’s magnetic field.

The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres but are much clearer the closer you are to each pole.

Capturing them with such clarity in Ireland is no mean feat.

Paul said he took 1307 shots on a DSLR sitting on a tripod and set to constantly fire off eight second exposures.

“There’s about three hours worth of footage compressed to a 60 second time lapse.

“The arc that appears half way through and was easily visible as a grey/light green to the naked eye.

“The arc is actually a side on view of the auroral oval and is usually a good sign that spikes or pillars and the curtain effect will follow.

“When this happened I could make out green and purple to the naked eye,” he said.