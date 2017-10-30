Vandals target ‘Little Library’

Council staff have had to carry out repairs to the ‘Little Library’ - a miniature wooden house containing a small collection of books - at Solitude Park in Banbridge after it was damaged by vandals.

The Little Libraries initiative, a ‘novel’ way of reducing the amount of perfectly good second-hand books that are thrown away, was only launched by the council in four local parks on October 20.

Speaking to the Leader on Monday, a council spokesman said: “The Little Libraries box in Solitude Park has received minor damage to the door. This will be repaired by the council today.”

Condemning the vandalism, UUP Cllr Glenn Barr said: “I condemn this type of behaviour, which serves to destroy positive community engagement.

“If anyone has any information regarding this vandalism please contact either elected reps or the PSNI on 101.”