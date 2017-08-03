Upper Bann MLA congratulates local communities on fun day

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has congratulated the Lenaderg and Laurencetown Community Association on organising a family fun day.

The event, which was held recently in Laurencetown Community Centre, was designed to raise £2000 for a defibrillator for the area.

During the day there were many games and activities for everyone culminating in a barbecue.

After attending the event Carla Lockhart said: “This was a great day hosted by the Community Association for a worthy cause. A defibrillator is vital for the community. Whilst we hope that it is never required it gives some peace of mind to the local community.

“Aside from the fund raising cause it was a fun day for the community to enjoy. I want to congratulate the organisers on their foresight and hard work in making this day possible. There was lots for everyone to enjoy with live music, face painting, food, bouncy castles and ice cream. I was very impressed with the community feel and everyone’s commitment up raising funds for the defibrillator.

“I would commend the committee and particularly the young ladies from the area who worked exceptionally hard to put on such a successful event.”