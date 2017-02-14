Ulster Unionist councillor resigns from party in protest at leader’s SDLP transfer pledge

An Ulster Unionist councillor has resigned from the party in protest at leader Mike Nesbitt’s pledge to give a second preference vote to the SDLP.

Carol Black, a representative on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, accused Mr Nesbitt of destroying the ethos of the party.

She quit hours after the UUP leader said he had no regrets on expressing electoral support for the nationalist party. He insisted he will stand by his vision of unionists and nationalists working in partnership.

Ms Black, who won the high profile 2008 Dromore by-election for the UUP, wrote on Facebook: “Today I have resigned from Ulster Unionist Party after the comments made by Mike Nesbitt the Ethos of our Party is destroyed.”

Alderman Jim Speers, who is the UUP group leader on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council, said he was disappointed but not surprised by her move.

“We have a vision of unionism that embraces everyone, and clearly Carol Black does not subscribe to this, given her comments,” he said.

“We are a political party open to all faiths and none.”

Earlier, launching the party’s Assembly election manifesto in Belfast, Mr Nesbitt rejected any suggestion he had scored a political own goal and said criticism of his stance would not deflect him from striving for a “better” Northern Ireland.

A number of Mr Nesbitt’s fellow UUP election candidates have already made clear they will not follow his lead and will instead only support other pro-Union parties down the ballot paper in March’s snap Assembly poll.

The party leader said he was “relaxed” at the idea of colleagues taking a different position based on the electoral dynamics within their own constituencies, but he said he stood by his principles.

“What I am trying to achieve is a stretch for some people, it’s not going to be easy, and if it was we would have done it by now,” he said.

“But it’s 19 years since we made that commitment to a fresh start (in the Good Friday Agreement) involving reconciliation, tolerance, mutual trust, offering mutual respect.

“Those are the principles that I believe in and it doesn’t surprise me that people are poking fun or putting question marks against my motivation and all the rest - that’s life, that’s politics.

“I am not deflected, I am determined. Northern Ireland deserves better.”

Accusing the DUP and Sinn Fein of engaging in “dog whistle politics” to polarise communities, he said it was time to “forget factions and sections” and create a government that was “fair and honest for everybody”.

Insisting he retained the trust of party colleagues, Mr Nesbitt said the politics of “domination” had not worked in Northern Ireland.

“You can have domination or you can have partnership - domination doesn’t work, partnership does. It is the only pathway to reconciliation, tolerance, trust and respect.”

He added: “People have tried to dominate in this country and other countries and other continents since time immemorial - it doesn’t work.”

Addressing an election event elsewhere in the city, DUP leader Arlene Foster said she found it “strange” that Mr Nesbitt “would rather have members from a nationalist community returned to Stormont as opposed to members of the unionist community”.

“But of course he has to answer for himself,” she added.

“My own party, we will be transferring to other unionists. It doesn’t surprise me that members of his own party are coming out and saying something different to what he has said because they know that they may in some cases need the transfers from other unionists and won’t be cutting off their noses just to spite their faces.”

The controversy first flared on Sunday when the UUP leader said that, after his own party, he would vote for the SDLP ahead of other unionist candidates.

However, Mr Nesbitt did not go so far as to say he would advise other UUP supporters to adopt the same approach.

The UUP and SDLP have positioned themselves as an alternative partnership government at Stormont to take the place of the long-standing DUP/Sinn Fein-led coalition.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has not explicitly said he would recommend a second preference for the UUP, though he has urged supporters to back candidates who wanted “change”.

Mrs Foster dismissed her rivals’ chances of forming the next administration.

“With greatest respect to Mike and Colum, neither of their parties are even fielding enough candidates to win this election,” she told a gathering of business leaders in Belfast.