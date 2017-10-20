Two top storytellers are on their way to Laurencetown

Two amazingly talented story tellers are to visit Laurencetown Community Centre.

Liz Weir is a story teller and writer who has told stories to people of all ages on five continents.

She has performed in pubs, prisons, hospitals and on stages in the mighty Vanderbilt Hall of New York’s Grand Central Station and in the Royal Albert Hall and she is coming to Laurencetown Community Centre on Saturday 28th October from 7.30pm. £5 entrance.

Patsy O’Hagan, twice Bard of Armagh will be hosting the entertainment on Saturday 25th November – also from 7.30pm.

Laurencetown, Lenaderg and Tullylish are grateful to the Halifax Foundation for a grant that has enabled them to book these two wonderful entertainers.

All are welcome to come and support these events! For more information ring Claire on 028 4062 3770 or email lltca@btinternet.com