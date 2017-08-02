Two convicted of benefit fraud

Two people were convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for claiming benefits they were not entitled to.

Maurice Beattie (57), Brownstown Road, Portadown claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £7,345 while failing to declare a pension. He was given a six month jail sentence suspended for two years.

Alison McElveen (46) of Russell Drive, Lurgan claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £2,068 while failing to declare employment. She was given a two year conditional discharge.