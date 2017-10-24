Trust staff recognised at major awards event

Allied Health Professionals from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust have been recognised amongst the best in Northern Ireland at the 2017 Advancing Healthcare Awards.

Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) is the name given to the group of professional health care staff including physiotherapists, radiographers, speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and dietitians.

The Northern Ireland Advancing Healthcare Awards, recognise projects and professionals that lead innovative healthcare practice.

The Health and Social Care Leadership Award for Leadership and Culture Winner at the prestigious event went to Southern Trust Radiographers Grainne Forsythe and Fionnuala Finn for their Trauma Imaging reporting by radiographers submission.

Children and Young People’s Physiotherapist Jillian Windrum received the Ulster University Leader in the Making award.

The Acute Care at Home Team; Denise Curran, Lead Occupational Therapist, and Paul Kodiyan, Physiotherapist, were finalists in the Department of Health Award for Transforming the Workforce with their submission for AHP intervention in the Acute Care at Home Team.

The Southern Trust also collected two out of the ‘Top three Poster Presentations’ with first prize going to Hilary McFaul, Play and Say Speech and Language Therapist: Communicating Together - Speech and Language Group Interventions for the Pre-school Client Group. And third prize went to Denise Hall, Physiotherapist for: Evaluation of the Southern Trust Musculoskeletal (MSK) Physiotherapy Injection Service.

Southern Trust’s Carmel Harney said: “In the Southern Trust our Allied Health Professionals play such a vital role in ensuring safe, high quality care. From diagnosis and assessment to delivering treatment right through to rehabilitation, they have a huge influence on the patient journey and are leading the way in a number of “first of their kind” innovative service developments. I am extremely proud to have the calibre of our own AHPs recognised at such a prestigious event.”