Tried to force his was in with machete

Using a machete and an iron bar a 24-year-old man tried to force his way into a flat in Lurgan, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

David Murray, whose address was given as the Johnston Allen Building, Victoria Street, Lurgan, was jailed for a total of seven months.

For unlawful possession of a class A drug, cocaine, on January 19 this year he was sentenced to three months in prison.

He was sentenced to four months in custody for criminal damage to windows on February 26 and possession of offensive weapons, a machete and an iron bar.

The terms are to run consecutively making a total of seven months in prison.

The court heard that on February 26 at 12.50pm police received a report of a male trying to force his way into a flat in Victoria Street. The defendant was known to the occupants.

Murray had a machete in one hand and an iron bar in the other hand. He beat the door with both items leaving deep marks in the door and smashing panes of glass.

He also broke three living rooms windows causing damage estimated at £1,000.

Police searched for the weapons but they could not be found.

On January 19 at 11.37pm police saw Murray acting in an evasive manner in Charles Street in Lurgan.

His eyes were glazed and he seemed nervous.

Police asked him if he had anything on him and he reached down into his sock and produced a small bag saying ‘there’s about £40 of coke in here’.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said Murray had a problem with drugs which he was trying to deal with.

He explained that the argument was in relation to a mobile phone and the people in the flat had the phone.

Mr Murphy added that Murray should not have taken the law into his own hands and this was sheer stupidity on his part.

Sentencing had been deferred at a previous court. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that during the period of deferral he was not to come to police attention but had a criminal conviction during that period.

“He was given a chance but did not take it,” she added.