Trek the Inca Trail for Action Cancer

Northern Irelands leading local cancer charity, Action Cancer is looking for supporters in the Banbridge and Dromore area to take on a New Year Challenge and sign up to the charity’s 2017 trekking adventure, Trek the Inca Trail November 17 – 26, 2017.

The only charity in Northern Ireland to provide free breast screening are encouraging people to take on the challenge of a lifetime and to raise funds to support Action Cancer’s life saving work.

The mystical Inca Trail challenge consists of three nights camping, hiking through sub-tropical vegetation, familiarising yourself with the local alpacas and embracing snow-capped peaks on this adventure through the Andes.

The days trekking will be testing, but rewarded with spectacular views of river valleys far below and experiencing the stunning views of Machu Picchu – one of the new seven Wonders of the World.

Trek the Inca Trail is a great challenge and the experience of a lifetime.

Alongside this incredible experience, participants are asked to raise vital funds for Action Cancer’s range of local cancer detection, prevention and support services which costs £4m annually to provide.

The charity’s unique breast screening service is available to women aged 40 – 49 and over 70 who fall outside the NHS screening range (50-70).

Action Cancer also provide therapeutic support in the form of counselling and complementary therapy to those living with cancer or supporting a loved one with their diagnosis and this is available to both adults and children from age five.

A peer mentoring service is also available for people dealing with their diagnosis. In addition, the charity have an excellent Health Promotion programme providing education and awareness on how to minimise the risk of cancer through practical health and lifestyle choices and M.O.T. health checks.

All of these services are available from Action Cancer House in Belfast and regionally in selected venues across the country.

Breast screening and health checks are available regionally on the Action Cancer Big Bus, supported by Supervalu and its independent retailers.

Action Cancer Events Officer Dawn Weir commented: “We are a local charity and receive no government funding so rely entirely on the generosity of the Northern Ireland public to fund our vital services.

“Whether you want to walk in support of a loved one or just want to set yourself a challenge for 2017 we would love you to join Team Action Cancer.

“We are asking each person to raise £3,500 which could provide 43 mammograms for women in Northern Ireland, we know early detection saves lives and by signing up participants can help us provide this life saving service.”

Each fundraiser will be fully supported by the Action Cancer fundraising team, who will offer advice and assistance with fundraising activities.

Registration for the trek costs £100.

For an information pack contact call 028 9080 3349 or email trek@actioncancer.org.