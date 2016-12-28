A1 closed due to accident involving a stag

The A1 road is closed southbound between the Rathfriland Road off slip and the Outlet retail park following an RTC involving a stag, police have said.
“Unfortunately this is due to an incident were a stag got onto the A1 and caused an accident. A vet was called who subsequently had to shoot the animal to prevent any further accidents on what has proved to be a fatal stretch of road,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“Thankfully no people were hurt on this occasion but a foot or so either side here and this could have ended up going through a windscreen.”
Police say diversions are in place via Rathfriland Road and Newry Road.
There are no further details at this time.
