Translink prepares for introduction of new £1 coin

The new 12-sided £1 coin is coming into circulation on March 28 - and Translink has been preparing the way by recalibrating cash handling equipment and up-skilling staff.

After the new coin is released, there is a six month period where both the existing and new coins will be in use.

Translink’s Treasury Manager John Keys said: “We use a range of cash handling machines across various parts of our bus and train network which are being recalibrated, including those at stations as well as bus coin trays; bus driver coin dispensers; rail conductor belt coin dispensers and weighing equipment for the new £1. Translink will be ready to accept the new £1 coin.

From October 16, only the new 12 sided coin can be used for ticket purchases”.

The coin, as well as having 12 sides, is thinner, lighter and slightly bigger and made from two metals (bimetallic). The outer ring is gold coloured (nickel-brass) and the inner ring is silver coloured (nickel-plated alloy). The coin also contains a latent image, like a hologram, that changes from a ‘£’ symbol to a number ‘1’ when the coin is seen from different angles.

It also has milled edges, with grooves on alternate sides and a hidden security feature to protect it from counterfeiting.

Translink will also have posters and leaflets on display in train and bus stations for passenger awareness and our ticket offices and social media channels will also advise customers.

For more details of Translink’s routes or services see www.translink.co.uk or call our contact centre on 028 90 666630.