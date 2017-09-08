TRAFFIC ALERT: PSNI warn of delays after two-vehicle crash

Police have advised motorists to expect delays on the A1 following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between Newry and Banbridge close to the Derrycraw Road junction.
