Town in the pink for Action Cancer fundraiser

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has congratulated Banbridge Action Cancer on their efforts for the annual Paint The Town Pink event aimed at raising funds and awareness.

The scheme which is supported by the group’s patron Gloria Hunniford annually asks local shops and organisations across Banbridge to “Paint the Town Pink” during the month of October.

To take part in this Action Cancer are asking all participants to consider a minimum donation of £80.

Whilst breast screening is free to the individual this is what it costs Action Cancer for every woman screened.

Speaking after attending the events with party colleague Alderman Junior McCrum, Carla Lockhart said, “I want to congratulate the Banbridge Action Cancer group who have raised thousands of pounds in previous years and I have no doubt that a large amount will have been raised this year also.

“I would commend the traders who again have embraced this Action Cancer event and encourage everyone who can to get involved.

“A big congratulations to Anne Hulme and the large team who organised and continue to raise funds.

The Outlet is supporting Banbridge Action Cancer Fundraising Group’s Paint the Town Pink effort on Saturday October 14.

And there will be a range of on-site activities including, Zumba in the Mall (12:00noon- 2:00pm). Music In the Mall (2:00pm – 4:00pm). Acoustic performances from Alice Millar (2:00pm – 3:00pm) and James Taffee (3:00pm – 4:00pm)

Outlet Breast Cancer Raffle : with luxury hampers of prizes donated by stores in The Outlet including L.K. Bennett, Jaeger, Smyth & Gibson, Savoy Taylors Guild, Paul Costelloe, The Perfume Shop, Thorntons and Chapelle.

There will also be various in-store activity throughout the day including;

Children’s colouring competition with Balloon giveaway - 9:00am - 6:00pm, Costa Coffee

Children’s face painting - 2:00pm -3:00pm, Jaeger

Penalty Shootout - 12:00pm -2:00pm, Nike

Plus much more!