Town Centre Task Force to be debated

A motion is set to be forwarded to the local council proposing a Town Centre Task Force is established , aimed at regenerating and marketing local town centres.

The news comes after local DUP MLA Carla Lockhart called for more to be done to encourage investment and encourage new business to set up in the high streets of the main towns.

Ms Lockhart has voiced her delighted that council colleagues will be moving a Notice of Motion to propose the setting up of such a Task Force.

DUP councillors Mark Baxter and Terry McWilliams are bringing the matter before the council in a bid to have the council lead on the project and commence engagement with all the relevant authorities.

This is aimed at ensuring the long term future of the town centres and attracting further investment.

Speaking on the matter Carla Lockhart said: “We need to engage with business, local government and rate payers to develop a proper strategy to deal with this problem.

“A task force with all relevant authorities i.e. Department of Communities, Infrastructure, Finance and the Economy along side Chambers of Trade and political representatives I believe would be a force for good.

“It would bring some new thinking to the table.”

Councillor Baxter and McWilliams said: “Our aim with this Notice or Motion is for council to put the wheels in motion and become the lead partner in creating a focused task force similar to that in other council areas.

“The notice of motion has been submitted and due to be discussed at full council at the end of August.”