Town centre meeting is planned

A local MLA is set to host a business and community engagement evening taking place in the Old Town Hall in Banbridge on April 20 at 6.30pm.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said this is part of her ongoing strategy to take politics right to the heart of her constituency.

The Upper Bann MLA wants to ensure traders and locals are aware of what plans there are for the regeneration and progress of their shopping experience within the town centre and is endeavoring to engage with the local public in this informal way.

The Department of Communities in conjunction with the council have outlined their master plan for Banbridge and Mrs Lockhart said she wants to engage on this matter and also to discuss other possible positive steps for town centre development.

Speaking on the matter Carla Lockhart said: “Banbridge is due to have a revamp and I want to ensure that the traders and shoppers are kept updated with this and how it will progress. Banbridge has a very strategic position along the A1 and we want it to attract passing trade in a friendly modern centre.

“It is vital that these works happen and whilst there may be some short term inconvenience we need good communication between Government, Council and Traders.

“I welcome everyone to this meeting to have their say and hear the updates. Please get in touch if you wish to engage on the evening Tel: 02838310088 or email carlalockhart@outlook.com.”