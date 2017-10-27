Top 20 place for O’Malley’s Farm Shop

The owners of O’Malley’s Farm Shop are over the moon after being listed as one of Britain’s Top 20 Farm Shops, the only one in Northern Ireland to make the list.

The Poyntzpass shop which sells potatoes from the family’s Loughbrickland farm, is managed by Colin and Lissa O’Malley, both of whom are locals coming from farming backgrounds.

They were praised for the shop’s “real community feel” and the quality of the locally sourced products on offer.

O’Malley’s Farm Shop recently celebrated their third anniversary and Lissa told the Leader that being on this list was a very pleasant surprise.

She said: “Colin and I are over the moon, this is a surprise that our Farm Shop and Home-grown Potatoes has been selected as the Farm Shop in Northern Ireland to feature in Britain’s 20 Best Farm Shop. “We are ecstatic, our farm shop is a little treasure which we are so proud of and have great support from the community of Poyntzpass.

“We are just a very small business and we are just delighted to have been recognised. Especially being the only shop in Northern Ireland. I have to say we are absolutely over the moon and very pleased, it is a nice achievement for all the hard work.

“I don’t know how it all came about. We had no idea, it was only when someone else told us I looked online and found the article.”

The family have been farming the land for the past four generations, rearing beef cattle, sheep and growing barley. Ten years ago Colin started growing potatoes and wanted somewhere to sell them so the Farm Shop was born in Poyntzpass.

O’Malley’s Farm Shop offers a friendly service with country charm to all their customers. Lissa added: “The main focus is our potatoes, Colin has been growing them for ten years. He is out harvesting today and tomorrow and that’s where it’s all come from. We are very proud of our potatoes and it is nice when people say how much they enjoyed them.”