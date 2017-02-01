Took scooter for test run

While fixing his brother’s scooter a 24-year-old man took it for a test run and was detected by police for traffic offences.

Aaron Whitla, Victoria Street, Lurgan, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on October 12 last year. He was also given six points.

For taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent he was fined £100 and he was fined £50 for not having a licence to drive a vehicle of this class.

The court heard that after a report from a member of the public police went to Moyraverty Meadows in Craigavon. They saw a moped at the side of the road and the defendant was fixing at it.

Mr Richard Monteith, defending, said Whitla had been fixing his brother’s scooter and took it to the end of the street for a test run.