Took chance to collect daughter

A learner driver took a chance to drive unsupervised so he could collect his daughter from school, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.
Joao Rebelo Baptista (61), Orchard drive, Portadown, was fined £75 for driving unaccompanied on February 1 this year.
He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
For not displaying ‘L’ plates he was fined £25.
The court heard that police stopped a vehicle near the Millington Primary School in Portadown.
Baptista who was only the holder of a provisional licence was in the car with his young daughter.
He said to police: “I will have to go to court again.”
A solicitor representing the defendant said he accepted he took a chance when he went to collect his daughter from school.
