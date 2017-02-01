Told police he was Harry Potter and he lived everywhere

When a police officer asked a drunken cyclist who he was a 42-year-old man told him he was Harry Potter, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Wojciech Bulczak, whose address was given to the court as Charlestown Road, Derrytrasna, was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for disorderly behaviour on December 9 last year.

He was also fined £100 for obstructing a constable and £200 for cycling while unfit through drink or drugs.

The court heard that police received a report about a cyclist serving all over the road and on arrival at the Ballynamoney Road they saw the defendant.

His speech was slurred and he had difficulty standing and holding his bike.

There were bottles of beer in each of his two tracksuit pockets and his jacket pockets.

Police asked him how many bottles he had drunk and he said ten.

He became abusive to police who were handling his beers saying ‘give me my f—king beer you c—t’.

When asked his name and where he lived he replied that he was Harry Potter and he lived everywhere.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client was a hard working man who was embarrassed at what happened and would apologise for his behaviour.