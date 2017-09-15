Three year ban for drink driver

For his second drink driving offence a 65-year-old man was banned for three years last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Peter Outhwaite, Ballybeg Park, Tandragee, was also fined £450 for driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on August 13 this year police received a report of a car being driven erratically and were informed the driver was intoxicated.

They spoke to the defendant on the Mahon Road in Portadown and he was unsteady on his feet. An evidential breath test gave a reading of 74.

A solicitor said his client was receiving counselling and going to AA to try and deal with alcohol.