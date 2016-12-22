The top 20 beauty icons revealed

Audrey Hepburn has been voted the ultimate beauty icon.

The British actress, who died in 1993, had remarkable bone structure, meticulous make-up and an elegance which was hard to match. She topped a poll of 2000 adults which also featured Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly in the top 20.

Sarah Gardner, Head of Beauty at Superdrug, who commissioned the poll, said: "The top 20 list of beauty icons is a wonderful mix of classic and modern day stars, all of whom are renowned for their stylishness and sophistication.

"The vintage style of Hepburn and Monroe now defines classic, and it is telling that the list is compiled mostly of beauties of yesteryear or more mature women.

"This survey shows that confidence and embracing what makes you unique is the most important thing, whether it's a fabulous voluptuous figure such as Sophia Loren or Marilyn Monroe, delicate features such as Twiggy and Audrey Hepburn or just an innate sense of style such as Princess Diana."