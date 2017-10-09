The Paperboys return to the Bronte Music Club

Celebrating their 25th anniversary year, Vancouver Canadian musician Tom Landa, is looking back on the legacy of his much-loved folk rock band The Paperboys. For a quarter century, The Paperboys have been touring the world and lighting up stages with their freewheeling blend of influences from Celtic and bluegrass, to Mexican son jarocho, brass bands, and Canadian roots.

As part of their anniversary topur, the Paperboys will make a return to the Bronte on Tuesday, November 14. Doors open 7.30pm with the show at 8pm

They have been called everything from Cajun slamgrass to worldbeat, they've received a Juno award (Canadian Grammy), plus two Juno nominations, two West Coast Music Awards, released nine albums, and regularly play two-night bills in the Pacific Northwest.

What’s remarkable about the band, is their ability to seamlessly fuse all the different styles and make it sounds like they come from the same place. Tickets, costing £20 are available now by contacting Andy on Tel: 07981019650 or email andyfrontier@gmail.com. www.brontemusicclub.com/