Terra Travel takes top award

Terra Travel was honoured at a travel industry awards ceremony, the Advantage Big Celebration Lunch, picking up the award for Advantage Agent of the Year.

Winning Chairman, Terry Murphy, attended the fantastic event at the Grange City Hotel in London, collecting the award from celebrity host Mark Durden-Smith.

Now in its second year, Advantage hosted The Big Celebration Lunch, celebrating members and their success. Overall 18 awards were presented to members, and

business partners.

Terra Travel has been a fixture in Mid Ulster for close on forty years thriving under the ownership of the Murphy family and currently operates from central locations in Lurgan and Portadown and also in Rushmere Shopping Centre.

Terry Murphy said: “We are thrilled to have won this award and would like to thank all our loyal customers who have helped us achieve this.

“We are passionate about booking personalised, tailor-made holiday itineraries and this award is testament to the hard work and dedication of all our staff who bring those to life for our customers.”

Managing Director Damian Murphy expressed his delight at the award and added: “People take holidays to make memories and we are committed to ensuring those memories are positive.

“As a travel agent it is our aim to make booking a holiday as pain free as possible, as memorable as possible and as cost effective as possible.

“We can advise you on all aspects of booking a holiday and keep you informed every step of the way.”

For more details on how Terra Travel can help you call them on (028) 3832 7222.

Advantage Travel Partnership is the UK’s largest Travel Partnership independent travel agent consortium, with 250 members focusing on leisure travel.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, managing director, Advantage Travel Partnership, added: “As a business, we are extremely proud of the quality of our members and the strength of the relationships we have with our business partners. We also think that it is important to recognise and celebrate success, and in a big way.”

“This is a fantastic vote of confidence in the independent travel industry and we would like to congratulate Terra Travel for their outstanding performance this year.”

Details of the event can be found at big celebration lunch.com