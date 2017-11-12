Search

Temperatures look set to fall below freezing in Northern Ireland tonight

A warning has been issued to take care on the roads with temperatures expected to fall below freezing in some parts of NI tonight.

A statement from the Department for Infrastructure said: “Temperatures are forecast to fall close to or below freezing across the province tonight, bringing a risk of frost and ice on roads.

“Salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned for this evening. Road users should take care, particularly when travelling on untreated roads.”