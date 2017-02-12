Suspended term for perfume theft

A 19-year-old woman who helped steal perfume from Debenhams was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Seaneen Mulvenna, Dingwell Park, Lurgan, admitted the theft of Paco Rabanne Fragrance worth £66 from the Craigavon store on November 18 last year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained. But the judge at last Wednesday’s court was told no report was available.

A public prosecutor said that security staff at Debenhams reported to police that they had detained two shoplifters for the theft of perfume.

They were seen trying to remove the security tags from bottles of perfume before Mulvenna’s co-accused handed her a bottle and she walked out without paying.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said there was no valid reason why she didn’t attend for an interview with probation.

He added that she was subject to a probation order for a similar offence and was the subject of a suspended sentence for a different matter.

Mr Downey explained that her relationship with the co-accused had completely broken down and he was in custody with a release date at the end or the middle of the summer.

He described Mulvenna as vulnerable and she lives in ‘an infamous block of flats in the Taghnevan estate’ where she fends for herself.

She was clean from drugs but alcohol was a difficulty although she was a different young lady since the relationship ended, added Mr Downey.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, sentenced Mulvenna to four months in custody but suspended the term for two years.