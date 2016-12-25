Suspended sentences for shoplifting

For a series of shoplifting offences a 36-year-old man was given suspended prison sentences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
Robert Elias, Portmore Street, Portadown, admitted the offences and a pre-sentence report was ordered at an earlier court.
He pleaded guilty to stealing meat and poultry valued at £80, £20, £5 and £45 from Iceland on February 9, 10, 11 and 12 this year.
Elias also admitted stealing three bottles of perfume worth £159 from Debenhams on May 24 and the theft of £33.11 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s on May 31.
Addiction to heroin was the root cause of his offending, a dfence barrister said. Elias had been on a methadrone programme for three months and had now got a job.
The District Judge imposed four months in prison for each of the offences and suspended for two years.
