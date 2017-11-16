Students witness accident scene

Banbridge Rotary Club has hosted a hard-hitting Road Safety event in partnership with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Over 500 pupils from Newbridge Integrated College, Banbridge Academy, St. Patrick’s College, Banbridge High School and Dromore High School attended the ‘Just One Life’ event, which was held in Banbridge Leisure Centre on Wednesday 15th November.

The event aimed to take a proactive approach to local concerns about road traffic accidents.

Core funding was provided by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

PCSP Chair Cllr Maire Cairns commented, “We were delighted to fund this event as young road users are most at risk of killing or seriously injuring themselves or others on our roads.

“The hard hitting messages provided in this event will hopefully stay with the young people as they learn to drive.”

The event did not shy away from giving a very vivid and striking illustration of the aftermath of dangerous driving with graphic presentations provided by the Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), PSNI and the survivor of a road traffic accident.

These presentations, while shocking, successfully delivered the important message to the young people.

The President of Banbridge Rotary Club, Tom Shields, said, “The Rotary Club is delighted to have had the opportunity to present a challenging programme on road safety for young drivers which will hopefully make them aware of the many distractions that they will face.”