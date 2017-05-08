Stopped when police noted a defective headlight

A 21-year-old man was banned from driving for two months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Constantin-Alin Fechete, Alexandra Gardens, Portadown, was also fined £75 for having a defective headlight on his vehicle on August 23 last year.

He was also fined £75 for driving unsupervised and fined £25 for not displaying ‘L’ plates.

The court heard he was stopped in Church Place in Portadown at 10pm when police noticed the front nearside headlight was defective.

Fechete produced a provisional licence and it transpired that the passenger in the car was not qualified to supervise him and there were no ‘L’ plates displayed.

A defending solicitor said his client no longer had access to any vehicle.