Stole toiletries from Tesco

A 49-year-old woman was given a community service order last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a shoplifting offence.

Beata Rynkiewicz, Mary Street, Lurgan, admitted stealing food, toiletries and make-up worth £46.18 from Tesco on May 20 last year.

A community service order of 160 hours was imposed.

The court heard that she had left Tescos in Craigavon without paying for the items and was detained by security staff.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said the court could see from the pre-sentence report the condition she was in when she committed the offence.

He added that she was in a much better place and had not come to police attention since this incident.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that she would take a guess that the defendant could not take alcohol with the medication she was taking.

“Drugs and alcohol do not make you do things you do not usually do,” she told Rynkiewicz. “You are a natural thief but you manage to hide it well in sobriety.”

Judge Kelly added that theft was a serious matter and certified the offence so serious it merited a community based disposal.